Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 237.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $11.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $309.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,384. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.06 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.13 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.17.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,700 shares of company stock worth $53,254,807 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

