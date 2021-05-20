Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Boston Properties accounts for about 1.8% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Boston Properties by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.73.

Shares of Boston Properties stock remained flat at $$109.44 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,531. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

