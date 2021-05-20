Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.51. 21,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

