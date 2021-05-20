Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 604 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 141,395 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 376.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,169 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 229,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.12. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,934. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $79.17 and a 12-month high of $105.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.99.

