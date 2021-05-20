MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 69,851 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,851 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF accounts for about 1.2% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 5.26% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $42,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

MOO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,680. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $95.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

