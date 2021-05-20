Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.88. 5,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,926. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $80.86.

