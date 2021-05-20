Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,048,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.46. 15,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,727. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

