Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Purchases 771 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

