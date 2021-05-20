Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $99,290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,994,000 after buying an additional 282,365 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,739,000 after buying an additional 194,289 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after buying an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.32 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

