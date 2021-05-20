Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in NIKE by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,491,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $198,149,000 after buying an additional 281,843 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $132.76. 58,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average of $136.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.37 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

