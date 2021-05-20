Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTZ traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,519. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

