ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.02. 705,200 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

