DA Davidson Boosts The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $317.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $295.00 to $317.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $314.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.44 and its 200 day moving average is $285.73. The Home Depot has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $338.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

