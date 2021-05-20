DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 18,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 225,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $588,000. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 40,371 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,935 shares of company stock worth $41,052,744 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.84. 84,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie increased their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

