Matthews International Capital Management LLC Takes $83.29 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,101,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,289,000. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 3.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,627,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,698,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,722,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

