Matthews International Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.92. 56 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,922. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.43 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

