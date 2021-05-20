Estate Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,730 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

