Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $297.21. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,706. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $183.23 and a twelve month high of $316.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

