Salomon & Ludwin LLC Invests $263,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,367. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

