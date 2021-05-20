Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Immatics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Immatics.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMTX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immatics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of IMTX stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $11.03. 1,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,566. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 688.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the period.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

