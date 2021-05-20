Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 26,000.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 5,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.26 and a 1-year high of $232.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.60.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

