iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

