RDA Financial Network Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

