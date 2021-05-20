BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010,198 shares during the period. BCE makes up approximately 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.63% of BCE worth $665,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,261,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $2,157,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BCE by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

