So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

SY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,322. The company has a market capitalization of $935.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. So-Young International has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $17.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SY. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

