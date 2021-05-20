Zacks: Analysts Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will post sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the lowest is $2.49 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $9.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover V.F..

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.

VFC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,318. V.F. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -651.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

