RDA Financial Network Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDW. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $792,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $79.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

