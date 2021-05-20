CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Position Increased by Grace Capital

Grace Capital raised its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in CACI International were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 542.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CACI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.91.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $257.72 on Thursday. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $190.16 and a 12 month high of $266.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.67. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

