Grace Capital Boosts Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Grace Capital lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up approximately 2.0% of Grace Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Grace Capital’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718 over the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $273.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

