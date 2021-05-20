O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $78.74 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $227.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.