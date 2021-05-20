Waves Enterprise (WEST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $21.21 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001306 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00068993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.00417239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00218853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034514 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.00971109 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

