Zen Protocol Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.07 million and $87.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $532.79 or 0.01376251 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000765 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00152429 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000711 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

