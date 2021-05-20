SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Top Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000828 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.