Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.04. 25,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,488. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

