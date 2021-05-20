Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.00. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $89.13 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

