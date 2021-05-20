Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,999 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $282,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 907.7% during the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 290,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,599,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 88,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 299.9% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.69. 399,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,163,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.