NewGen Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. RMG Acquisition Co. II comprises about 1.7% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

RMG Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,537. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.