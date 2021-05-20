Zacks: Brokerages Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to announce $73.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.71 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $12.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 467.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $320.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.26 million to $345.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $453.30 million, with estimates ranging from $423.64 million to $504.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,369. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.05.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

