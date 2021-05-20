NewGen Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 648.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Lightspeed POS comprises 3.7% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.15% of Lightspeed POS worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,644,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $105,093,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $79,209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $53,731,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $47,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. BTIG Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.26. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

