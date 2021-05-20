Zacks: Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.08. Kellogg posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

K stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.29. 13,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $31,372,343 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after purchasing an additional 354,082 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

