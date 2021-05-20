Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce $4.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.07 billion and the highest is $4.31 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.22. 52,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,392. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

