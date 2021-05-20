Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 72,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,210,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,600,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,271.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,267.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,975.45. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

