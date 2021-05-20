ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,271.50 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,267.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,975.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.