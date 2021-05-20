AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 61,000 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 723.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.34% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,783. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

