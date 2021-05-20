AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,592. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $70.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.