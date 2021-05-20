AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,680,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,349 shares of company stock worth $225,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

