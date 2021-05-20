Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 45 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.37. 12,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,902. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.