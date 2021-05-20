Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 533 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.35. 89,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,366,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

