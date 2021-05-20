Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.84. 23,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.69. The firm has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

