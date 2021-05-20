Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) were up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 4,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 745,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.45 million, a P/E ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 3.28.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,101 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,698,000. Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275,080 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,213.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 250,794 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at $1,320,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.